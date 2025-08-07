(East Texas) There is so much to love about living in East Texas, whether you’re living in a city with 100,000 people or a small town, the natural beauty plus the genuine and kind people make it feel like home. Even when you go on a nice vacation, there is nothing better than coming home to East Texas. Although there are some small East Texas towns that don’t get the recognition they deserve.

East Texas Has a Little Bit of Everything

While some of the smaller towns in East Texas don’t have all the big stores that you can find in the bigger cities, the good people here always seem to be happy with what they have. With those bigger cities comes more traffic, and more headaches.

Once You Make East Texas Home, You’re Staying

Due to work I have moved around to a few places, but nothing is like living in East Texas. My wife has told me numerous times, now that we found our comfortable home, it would be difficult to get her to move again. She loves the people most, plus all the pride and charm you can find in some of the smaller towns.

Let’s Talk About the Most Underrated ETX Towns

It’s difficult to come up with the most underrated towns in East Texas because they all bring their own unique businesses and style. But here we go, let’s look at some of the most underrated towns in East Texas. If you think I missed any please feel free to email me, billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com

The Most Underrated Towns in East Texas Here’s a fun list of underrated East Texas towns — each with a reason why they deserve more love: Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins