(KNUE-FM) Something you should know about me. I dislike shopping for clothing. Partly because I've, uh..."swelled" a bit over the past year. That makes clothes shopping less delightful.

But today, I had to make myself go in and shop for a few things since my wardrobe is starting to get awkward when it comes to finding things to wear.

I know women are supposed to like shopping for clothes, but I didn't get that shopping gene.

But I digress.

But today, I went in and perused three different stores. It went okay, and the people who worked at these places were all wonderful. They were helpful and friendly and made the experience better than it would've been otherwise.

However, I noticed something at all of these places that made me a little bit sad.

There were not enough employees at any of these stores.

Where are the employees?

Why Are Retail Stores Struggling with Understaffing?

All three of the places I went to were understaffed. Likely, really understaffed.

I won't mention the specific stores because the goal isn't to call out any particular brand. Honestly, we've all been seeing this for quite a while.

I understand that businesses will cut back on positions when things get tougher to stay afloat in tough times. I get it.

At the same time, national brands probably aren't struggling in the same way as our locally owned, small businesses are.

I understand we live in a society where everything rests on quarterly growth. Shareholders tend not to like it when there's not a certain amount of profit growth quarter over quarter.

Impact of Understaffing on Customers and Employees in East Texas

We get it. Businesses need to stay solvent.

However, when there is a line around the store and one cashier is trying to check everyone out, something's got to give. This isn't a now-and-then thing. It has become a regular occurrence.

It concerns me when some customers get so frustrated that they take it out on the employees, just trying their best to do their jobs well. At the same time, waiting in line for thirty minutes while your chicken strips start to thaw isn't fun, either.

I'm not sure how to fix it. No, companies can't just tell shareholders, "Sorry, guys. We'll have to take a loss for a quarter so that we can properly take care of customers."

But maybe in an alternate universe... a woman can dream.

Maybe we need to allow for periods of grace when everyone struggles to make ends meet. The irony is that the fewer jobs there are, the less money circulates and is spent at the businesses that want to show growth quarter over quarter.

What would you suggest? Also, have you noticed a shortage of employees at businesses in East Texas lately?

Feel free to share at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

