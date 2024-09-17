Whataburger is a Texas icon with a Top 5 burger always available to sink your teeth into. Having said that, eating a hamburger all the time would not be the healthiest option for any East Texan. So no, a hamburger is not, and can not, be healthy. So it shouldn't come as any surprise that the hamburgers found in this new study are nowhere near good for you to eat...on a regular basis. See how this site got their pick for the unhealthiest hamburger in America and where Whataburger ranks on the list.

My Perfect Whataburger

What do you have to have on your Whataburger to make it the best burger for you? For me, I have to have all the vegetables with cheese and bacon. No, it's not good for me or for my blood sugar, but man, it sure is tasty. I will order their spicy chicken sandwich on occasion with no mayonnaise and a side of Jalapeno Ranch to spread on the bun. That really kicks up the heat and flavor. So good.

But most of the time, a simple Whataburger with cheese will satisfy my craving. Add a side of onion rings with Jalapeno Ranch to dip them in (try it sometime, you'll thank me) and I've got the perfect meal. But again, none of that is anywhere close to healthy for me or anyone.

Finding the Unhealthiest Burger

plushcare.com sat out to find the unhealthiest hamburger of any of the burger chains in the country. For their study, they gathered the nutritional information from each chain's menu; calories, sugar, saturated fat and sodium. They used those numbers and compared them to the Department of Health's nutrition guidelines. Then they came up with an "unhealthiness score." The burger with the highest number is the unhealthiest.

How Whataburger Scored

The Jalapeno & Cheese Whataburger came in with an "unhealthiness score" of 42 making it the second most unhealthy hamburger in the country. Five Guys Cheeseburger came in at number one with a score of 50. Smash Burger's Classic Smash tied with Whataburger with a score of 42.

plushcare.com plushcare.com loading...

plushcare.com went a step further and ranked the unhealthiest chicken sandwiches in the country. Popeyes very popular chicken sandwich came in at number one followed by Fatburger and Zaxby's. Whataburger's Whatachick'n Sandwich ranked at number nine with Chick-Fil-A's original chicken sandwich ranking at number fourteen.

plushcare.com plushcare.com loading...

Enjoy Your Whataburger

Look, just because it's unhealthy doesn't mean we can't eat it anymore, it just means it needs to remain a treat. So go and enjoy that number one with cheese, medium fry and Dr Pepper on Friday night, just not every night this week.

