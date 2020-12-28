Untreatable Super Gonorrhea is Spreading

Gonorrhea is one of the oldest known STD's in the world. I remember learning about it in Junior High and thinking it was the worst possible way to die. Don't judge 11-year-old me, please. According to the CDC, "Gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted disease (STD) that can infect both men and women. It can cause infections in the genitals, rectum, and throat. It is a very common infection, especially among young people ages 15-24 years.".

According to the World Health Organization, there are over 90 million cases of gonorrhea worldwide every year. So why is "Super Gonorrhea" trending all over Twitter overnight?

A spokesperson from WHO (World Health Organization) told The Sun a very popular magazine in the U.K. that "Overuse of antibiotics in the community can fuel the emergence of antimicrobial resistance in gonorrhea. Azithromycin, a common antibiotic for treating respiratory infections was used for Covid-19 treatment earlier in the epidemic." What does that mean? Basically, worldwide panic for those who are sexually active with multiple partners.

If a person took the antibiotics to treat COVID-19 previously to contracting gonorrhea they may have a very high level of resistance to current antibiotics prescribed to treat the STI. Imagine walking in and a doctor basically telling you, well there is nothing we can do about that situation but at least you don't have COVID-19. This is what nightmares are made of, and of course, this would be a thing in 2020.

Overcrowded hospitals and clinics are a big reason why so many people are avoiding getting treatment, this is not good when it comes to the STI frontlines. Please don't resort to medicating yourself. Go see a doctor if you feel you might have an STD or an STI.