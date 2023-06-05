See Inside This Sizable Chic Uptown Dallas, Texas Penthouse

Get our free mobile app

Industrial Dallas penthouse loft

View of Klyde Warren Park

Massive wall of windows

There is something very appealing about living in a condo-style arrangement like this. You usually have a parking garage and don't have to tend a massive yard.

In Texas that is a big deal, and it simplifies your life by removing the responsibilities of many home ownership hassles. The roof isn't yours, so let that hail rain down because your car is safe in the parking structure of the building.

You are also closer to all the amenities that you move to downtown Dallas for in the first place. Usually they are just one or two bedrooms, but this industrial loft offers so much.

See This $1.6 Million Unique Loft In Uptown Dallas

This 3,107 square-foot corner loft has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It is two stories with the bedrooms all on the top floor.

The building has its own steel pool and private fitness center, and you even have a private balcony large enough for a dining room table. You can look at that table from the living room through 20-foot floor-to-ceiling windows.

Each window has its own motorized blinds because you couldn't reach them anyway. There is a huge chef's kitchen with a Subzero fridge, wine fridge, and a Bertazzoni oven.

This entire area in Dallas is very walkable, and you are just a minute walk from the Subway or an 11-minute drive to Love Field if you want to get further away.

Don't let the monthly $13K mortgage and $2,247 HOA get in the way of your dreams.

See Inside This Unique Industrial Uptown Loft In Dallas, Texas Live in the heart of Downtown Dallas with this amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, loft for sale on McKinney Avenue.