The U.S. is currently warning Americans not to cross into Mexico from South Texas. According to My SA, the reason for this is because new violence has erupted across the Rio Grande after a cartel boss was captured.

Why the U.S. Issued the Travel Warning

The U.S. State Department is warning Americans to avoid travel to Reynosa, which is the largest Mexican city located across the Rio Grande from McAllen. This comes after the capture of a major cartel boss that took place near Puerto Vallarta.

READ MORE: Cartel Members Shoot at Border Patrol Agents Near Texas Border

What’s Happening in Reynosa Right Now

The State Department has issued a Level 4 travel warning for the Mexican state of Tamaulipas and the city of Reynosa. There has been a specific increase in terrorism, crime, and kidnapping. There have even been reports of “violent criminal activity including roadblocks in Reynosa.”

The captured cartel boss was one of the highest-ranking leaders of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). When captured by law enforcement, there was a $5 million bounty on his head, the capture took place just outside of Puerto Vallarta on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

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Who Was the Cartel Leader Captured?

The Mexican Navy announced the capture of Audias Flores Silva, also known as “El Jardinero” or “The Gardener” on Monday, April 27. It’s believed that Flores controlled several methamphetamine laboratories in Jalisco and Zacatecas.

Mexican security had been surveilling Flores for more than a year and a half before they descended on his cabin in El Mirador. In all, they used 30 pickup trucks, 60 armed fighters, 6 helicopters, and over 100 “direct action troops.” Flores was eventually captured after being found hiding in a ditch.

Mexican Cartels in the Lone Star State Cartels are a reality of life in Texas. With our proximity to the Mexico border, the presence of cartels and drug trafficking were inevitable.

But which cartels have staked out their claim in Texas? Take a look below. Gallery Credit: Sarah Clark