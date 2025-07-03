(KNUE-FM) As strange as the headlines we've been seeing lately may seem, this one may be the most bizarre of all.

Introducing the terrifying New World Screwworm.

Frankly, it sounds a bit like the beginning of a sci-fi movie.

Today, FOX 4 News shared that "The federal government is planning to release millions of sterile flies over Texas and Mexico in an effort to combat flesh-eating maggots that pose a threat to American livestock, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)."

Yeah. We're gonna need a minute, too. Good heavens.

Forget it sounding like the beginning of a sci-fi movie. This is horror movie-level news.

As odd as it sounds, it could quite likely work.

What Is the Screwworm?

These flesh-eaters, called the New World Screwworm, will lay their eggs in open wounds on warm-blooded animals and humans. As the maggots hatch, they burrow in with their hooked mouths and start eating LIVING tissue.

But wait, it gets worse.

They then spread deeper into living tissues and inflict so much damage that, in some situations, the animal will be killed, or at least suffer from life-threatening diseases.

OK, so back to the good news?

Why the USDA Is Dropping Flies Over Texas

Check that. Let's call it better news, because it is almost just as weird.

The USDA plans to release millions of sterilized flies over Texas and Mexico to combat the infestation. Since the sterilized male flies can't reproduce, when they mate with 'wild females,' nothing comes of it, and the next generation of maggots is curtailed.

But it doesn't fix the problem immediately, so we need to be very aware. This is especially true if you're visiting rural locations, travel with livestock, or even if your pets roam freely outside. Keep a closer eye on any skin issues, cuts, or wounds of any kind.

That applies to both animals and humans, as frightening as that may be.

Where the Fly Drops Are Happening

At this point, we know that the plan is to release the flies in South Texas and border areas. The New World Screwworm is considered very aggressive and invasive, and it can spread rapidly.

Warning Signs to Watch for in Pets and Livestock

According to experts, it is essential to keep a close eye on any animals that appear uninterested in food, become more withdrawn than usual, or exhibit other signs of illness.

If you see wounds that don't seem to heal or are beginning to leak or swell, this is also a major red flag.

Some people have noticed actual maggots around a wound site.

What to Do If You Notice Symptoms

Please get in touch with your veterinarian or local agricultural office as soon as possible if you notice any of these issues.

Other ways to protect yourself?

How to Protect Yourself and Your Animals

Keep flies out of barns and pet areas to the best of your ability. Keep an eye on your animals and check for the signs. Have insect repellent on hand for yourself and family members if you're near livestock. And by all means, make sure open wounds are covered.

Why This Strange Science May Actually Work

Yes, it feels like I'm writing a weird novel, but unfortunately, this is reality being dealt with right now.

And as strange as it sounds for the USDA to drop millions of flies over Texas and Mexico, this isn't the first time. Yes, it was helpful in the past.

This unusual, yet potentially effective science could save the lives of many animals, beloved pets, and even people you know.

