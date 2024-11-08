USPS Warning Texans of Dangerous New ‘SMISHING’ Scam

As we head into the Christmas season, a reminder that not everyone out there has good intentions. Whether it's Thanksgiving or President's Day, there will always be folks trying to steal your money. And now a new scam for us all to be aware of.

In case you missed this, The Federal Trade Commission and the United States Postal Inspection Service have issued warnings regarding something that's been termed "SMISHING."

You may have already been targeted and didn't realize it. Have you ever received a text claiming to be tracking something you never ordered? This is SMISHING.

Turns out the number of scammers via text messages is skyrocketing. Because this scam utilizes SMS (short message service,) it's been dubbed “smishing.”

Smishing is a form of phishing that involves a text message or phone number. Victims will typically receive a deceptive text message that is intended to lure the recipient into providing their personal or financial information. These scammers often attempt to disguise themselves as a government agency, bank, or other company to lend legitimacy to their claims. USPS utilizes the 5-digit short codes to send and receive SMS to and from mobile phones.

The United States Postal Service has issued a statement alerting customers that there are scammers actively impersonating The USPS.

USPS wants to be clear to everyone that they will never reach out to you with one of these delivery texts without you asking them for something like a tracking number first. And they also are reminding us that their text messages will NEVER contain a link... If you're suspicious, never click the link.

Click here for more SMISHING tips.

Big Brands Closing Locations in 2024 Here is a look at some of our favorite big brands that will be closing locations in an effort to stop losing money at stores that are underperforming. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins