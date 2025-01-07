Inside A Once Booming, Now Empty Texas Ghost Mall

It was abandoned in 2019, and the former Valley View Mall in Dallas, TX, aside from graffiti artists, and a 2-alarm fire in early 2023, had been empty ever since.

Not that long ago, malls were the epicenter of commerce and life. Throughout the '80s and '90s they were the place to shop, browse, and just hang out. Unfortunately for mall-lovers, these once prominent hangouts and monuments to consumerism and Orange Julius's have now been relegated to the shadows of the communities that they once proudly served.

That takes us to Valley View Mall in Dallas. The mall was finally torn down in '23, but thanks to YouTubers at Abandoned Dallas, we got one more look at the stores, kiosks, and food court that so many residents grew up in. And when you see those things you recognize here, it's special... and sad.

Originally developed in 1973, the mall flourished and expanded during the 1980s, but began to encounter financial difficulties by the 1990s. Bloomingdale's closed its location in 1990, which triggered a court battle with the mall's then-owner, LaSalle Street Fund, when Montgomery Ward attempted to acquire the anchor space once occupied by Bloomingdale's, which resulted in the space remaining empty until JCPenney opened there in 1996. - Wikipedia.

The demolition was already underway, but do you remember that on February 11, 2023, the former Valley View Mall caught fire, and it was fortunately extinguished after around 50 firefighters responded to the fire.

As one of Dallas' most iconic malls is set to be completely removed from the face of the earth let's take a look at what used to be, thanks to YouTubers at Abandoned Dallas.