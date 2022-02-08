When you see a crime like this you think probably teenagers, hopefully this isn't adults acting like children but no matter who is doing it, it needs to stop. We saw a post on social media regarding someone taking their vehicle to the Henderson County Soccer Fields and doing donuts in the parking lot and even on the grass fields.

The good people who try to maintain the grass fields for everyone to enjoy commented online that over the past few years they have been working on getting more lights and fencing put up around the fields to prevent this type of behavior but these jerks find a way to sneak in and cause damage to the field.

The Plan Moving Forward to Prevent This From Happening Again

The good people that maintain the soccer fields are now discussing locking the fields when not in use to make sure someone doesn't sneak in and cause damage like this again. They do have some cameras on the fields so hopefully they can catch whoever is responsible for causing this damage.

This Behavior Is So Childish

I've never understood vandalism especially since whoever caused this damage probably lives in the community. So, we are essentially damaging the same place that we call home. This is going to take money to fix that could be used on so many other things. If you do know information regarding the people responsible for this vandalism please reach out to law enforcement before this dumb behavior is repeated and it ends up costing even more money to fix.

