In Texas, we're famous for driving pick-up trucks and cattle. Turns out one of those may be dirtier than the other, and it's not the one you'd hope.

Texans are many great things, but some of us might need to greatly improve our habits as car and truck owners.

Surprising Amount Of Texans Admit Their Truck Is Too Dirty

According to a recent study of car and truck owners here in the Lone Star State, we don't always have the "cleanest" vehicles. But the study did find that many of us at least attempt to maintain some sort of sanitary order, so we've got that going for us.

You may have seen these reports about car seats that they can potentially carry 3x more bacteria than toilet seats do. Ugh. Or that E. coli is frequently found on drivers’ seats.

But despite all of this, coupled with your own nasty habits, you may still be shocked to learn that, according to this new research, over 3.2 million Texans seldom deep clean their cars. This will have you thinking twice before carpooling next week.

Key Findings:

15.5% of respondents almost never deep clean their cars , which, if applied to the population of car owners in Texas, equates to an estimated 3.2 million people.

, which, if applied to the population of car owners in Texas, equates to an estimated 3.2 million people. 16.8% of respondents admit that they’ve let their car become disgusting before, equating to over 3.4 million people.

before, equating to over 3.4 million people. Nearly half (45.5%) of surveyed Texan car owners admit to eating in their car regularly, which could equate to over 9.4 million Texas car owners.

(45.5%) of surveyed Texan car owners admit to regularly, which could equate to over 9.4 million Texas car owners. Over half (55.4%) of polled Texan car owners confess that they’ve committed sexual acts in a car , which equates to a potential 11.4 million Texas car owners.

, which equates to a potential 11.4 million Texas car owners. 40.8% of surveyed respondents said they’ve been concerned about a family member or friend’s car cleanliness, and a separate 17% of respondents said they were disgusted.

Y'all! We nasty. Time for some deep, deep cleaning.