Unfortunately, the struggles for restaurants and businesses just seem to continue, as we just heard of another local restaurant that had their doors closed for now. The details were posted on a local social media Facebook group regarding Dog Tags no longer open for business as the owners fell behind with paying rent for the establishment. The note left on the door as customers approached the restaurant states that over $50,000 is owed before the restaurant doors will be opened again.

You just feel for these business owners who just opened the restaurant in April of 2020, obviously a very difficult time to be opening a new business. Dog Tags offered a large variety of beers, offered large burgers plus many games or activities so customers could just relax and have a good time. The exact address for Dog Tags was 2127 South Broadway Avenue in Tyler, TX.

The Owners of Dog Tags in Tyler Have Started a GoFundMe

Owner, James Wampler has created a GoFundMe account to raise $100,000 to keep the business going. He also states that the business isn't behind the $50,920.98 as listed on the door, that is the charge of one month of delinquent rent plus the rest of the lease that was agreed to when the contract was signed.

Running a Successful Restaurant is Harder Than It's Ever Been

Right now it is so difficult to run a successful business especially a restaurant, it's difficult not to feel bad for James and the Dog Tags team. So far, the GoFundMe has raised over $400 but nowhere close to the $100k goal. If the doors open again on this local restaurant we will be sure to give you the update.

