[VIDEO] Crazy Runaway Tire Barrels Through Downtown Dallas, TX Rush Hour Traffic

This tire has a mind of its own!

A semi-truck lost a tire in the middle of Dallas traffic and boy did it take off! Another driver posted a video of the tire bouncing around, narrowly missing vehicles, and basically keeping pace with bustling traffic.

Just when you think it's going to come to a stop, it hits a barrier and heads over to the other side of the road, where a truck punts it back to the opposite side. It was a game of traffic ping-pong, to say the least.

Luckily, it appears that no one was injured, and from what you can tell in the video, it didn't cause any accidents. Maybe a couple of dents. It probably held up traffic for a while, but hey, that's better than it coming through your windshield!

His reaction to the situation is pretty hilarious and the video has since gone viral. Check it out below:

That's probably the best outcome you could hope for when you lose a tire in a tunnel!

Do you have any crazy videos from Texas traffic? I'd love to share them in an article! Feel free to email me at Chrissy.Covington@townsquaremedia.com if you think you've got something that should make the news. I'd love to chat!

