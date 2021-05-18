They spent the past half decade falling in love right before our eyes. Then late last year Cleto Cordero, of Flatland Cavalry, and Kaitlin Butts tied the knot becoming the unofficial bridge between Texas Music and Red Dirt.

Earlier this year, on Valentine's Day 2021, Butts dropped "How Lucky Am I," a dope new love song on us. But that's not all. It also served as a touching surprise Valentine's Day gift for her new husband, Cleto.

Not be out done by herself, over the weekend Mrs. Cordero took it a step further by releasing the new music video, and yes, of course it is made up of five years worth of iPhone footage. It documents the Cordero's romance wonderfully all the way up to their "I Do's" in 2020.

The story behind this song is a great one. Soon after she released it, Kaitlin took to Twitter to share the great story of how it came to be. You guys remember Flatland Cavalry's hit "Honeywine"?

Well, turns out these two love songs are forever intertwined.

How Lucky Am I is the result of a challenge made during a night of drinking a bottle of Honeywine with a friend, who is now my husband @corderocleto. The first writer of a song containing the word Honeywine would win a dinner bought by the other. I lost the challenge when Cleto quickly wrote his song, and ended it with a promise to “take the turquoise off my hand and trade it out for a diamond ring.” I made good on the challenge and bought him dinner and he made good on that promise of a diamond ring. I feel so lucky to have finally gotten to release my Honeywine song. It makes me so happy to see y’all singing at home in the middle of this “Arctic Blast” as my Grandma Jean has been calling it.

