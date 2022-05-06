Flatland Cavalry Releases Their New Acoustic Album, ‘Far Out West Sessions’

Guns up Flatland Cavalry fans. No offense to those who love Flatland but despise Texas Tech. Cleto and the boys have a new acoustic album for us, Far Out Sessions is officially out now.

We couldn’t be more grateful to have ventured out to the Trans-Pecos & had the opportunity to film & record these sessions. We hope y’all give them a listen!

The Lubbock-based band announced the project back in March and has been teasing us for a while now, with everything from cryptic tweets to full-on acoustic songs, and it has all lead up to this.

“Up until the pandemic pulled us off the road, we as a band had spent the last five years relentlessly touring and being away from home; seeing the entire country firsthand through the windshield of a white van. All of those experiences led to what would form the collection of songs that made ‘Welcome To Countryland.’ What better way to honor our time at home than to return to square one and share these songs and stories, broken down and unplugged, in the simple and stunning country land from where I belong? The opportunity to travel back to where my family’s humble origins begin in Far West Texas was incredible. I haven’t been out that way in over fifteen years or so and was deeply moved by the sentiment of “returning home.” Getting to sing songs in the country that shaped my family’s character was a spiritual experience.” via Whiskeyriff.

Far Out West Sessions Tracklist:

1. Dancin’ Around A Fire

2. Daydreamer

3. It’s Good To Be Back (‘Round Here Again)

4. Tilt Your Chair Back

5. Gettin’ By

6. Country Is…

7. Life Without You

