VIDEO: Steer Gets Loose at East Texas State Fair, One Woman Injured

After being forced to take 2020 off due to COVID, The East Texas State Fair is back after it's two year hiatus with food, fun, rides, and live music for the entire family.

Tyler's annual fair opened over the weekend to a great crowd. However, one woman is, no doubt, a little sore today after a steer got loose on the grounds Sunday evening.

From KLTV, according to Cody Rosenbalm, Director of Marketing and Entertainment at the East Texas State Fair, "the incident happened sometime between 5 and 7 p.m. on Sunday. Rosenbalm said a crew of handlers were loading the animals onto the back of a trailer to leave the fair when one of the steers got away from it’s handler."

Rosenbalm also pointed out that normally if cattle get loose they don't get out of the livestock area, however that wasn't the case this time. KLTV is also reporting that according to Rosenbalm "one woman did receive minor injuries, but declined a paramedic that was offered."

We haven't seen a video of it, but according to reports after the incident the steer was quickly corralled and reunited with its handlers.

And while the video, which you can watch below, is a bit shocking, it shouldn't discourage anyone from changing their plans to attend ETX State Fair... Cause it's fair season, baby! And The East Texas State Fair has been providing education and entertainment to our community for over 100 years.

Come on out for the rides, fried foods, and live music. Here's who'll be taking the East Texas State Fair stage each night through Saturday:

Monday, September 27 - The Tuxedo Cats

Tuesday, September 28 - TJC Jazz Ensemble

Wednesday, September 29 - Ashmore

Thursday, September 30 - UT Tyler Jazz Ensemble

Friday, October 1 - Billie Jo

Saturday, October 2 - Low D

