Thanks to the good ole pandemic, we didn't get to enjoy the Ferris Wheel, the Gravatron, the Slingshot, the live music or the fantastic food of the East Texas State Fair last year. Things have changed for this year, though, and it's certainly welcome to be able to enjoy the fair once again this year. To make that excitement even greater, tickets are now available to be purchased online.

Oh yes, if you head over to etstatefair.com, you can find the link to get your tickets now and be ready to enjoy a turkey leg while trying to win that giant stuffed bear. Tickets are priced as follows:

Adult Pre-Sale - $8.00

Regular Adult Ticket Price - $10.00

Youth Ticket - $6.00

Children (6 and Under) - Free

Carnival wristbands are also available to purchase now:

Carnival Wristband Pre-Sale - $20.00

Regular Carnival Wristband - $28.00

Get those tickets early, you can certainly save a bone or two. Also, purchasing your ticket online grants you access to the Express Lane. Just walk up and scan your unique bar code and you don't have to wait in a line to get your ticket at the gate.

Live music will be back with most shows accessible with your fair admission. Some special shows will have an extra cost to get into but those have not been announced yet. Scheduled so far for this year are:

Friday, September 24 - Darrin Morris Band

Sunday, September 26 - Sabrina Toole

Monday, September 27 - The Tuxedo Cats

Tuesday, September 28 - TJC Jazz Ensemble

Wednesday, September 29 - Ashmore

Thursday, September 30 - UT Tyler Jazz Ensemble

Friday, October 1 - Billie Jo

Saturday, October 2 - Low D

Get all the details now about the East Texas State Fair at etstatefair.com.

