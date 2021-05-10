Video: Texas Man Steals Cat, Violently Tosses It Into Truck With Huge Dog

There's a special place in hell for this man. Viewer discretion is advised for this video.

Authorities in Montgomery County, Texas are on the lookout for an unidentified man that was captured on security camera pulling over and grabbing a cat from someone's yard before tossing it with force into his truck with a big dog.

The owner of the cat and the video footage, Don Sauls, is seeking justice for his 13-year-old cat, Thor, who has not been seen since the incident.

Sauls told FOX26, "When he gets out of his vehicle, you can see eyes moving, there was a dog inside that truck no telling what happened to my animal after he got inside the truck."

This is one of the most disturbing videos I have ever seen.

Get our free mobile app

Most of us don't really think too much about our cat being snatched up out of the yard and given as a tasty treat, or toy, to a big dog. I'm usually just worried my cat will be hit by a motorist, not kidnapped by a sicko.

This man is still on the run, and you never know how many times he might have done this in the past or what he might do in the future. Anyone who will throw a random cat into a truck with what could be an aggressive dog is someone we don't need driving through Texas neighborhoods.

Thor deserves justice for this despicable act.

If you recognize this man, please call the local authorities (936) 760-5800 and select option 3, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.