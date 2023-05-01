What Started As A Food Truck With An "Outrageous" Name Has Now Become A Cultural Phenomenon That's Coming To Texas.

If you have friends in the Atlanta area, you've probably heard them ranting and raving about "Slutty Vegan", which specializes in vegan comfort food with a menu that includes plant-based burgers, chicken, bratwurst, vegan chili, and crispy vegan shrimp with buffalo sauce. All with outrageous names that will make one's grandma blush like:

One Night Stand: Plant-based patty loaded with vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and our Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun.

Menage A Trois: Plant-based patty loaded with vegan bacon, vegan shrimp, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and our Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun.

Hollywood Hooker: Vegan chopped Philly with jalapeños, bell peppers and caramelized onions, topped with vegan provolone, lettuce, tomato, ketchup and vegan mayo, served on a hoagie roll.

I think you get the gist....

Pinky Cole, the founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan, is ready to invite “vegans and meat-eaters alike [to] break free from kale and quinoa salads.”

Cole started the company as a food truck in Atlanta and has now quickly expanded Slutty Vegan into 10 locations including seven in Georgia, two in New York, and one in Birmingham, Alabama, with another opening in Louisville and one more coming to Dallas REAL soon!

The Company Announced Via Instagram Its Plan To "Sluttify" The Metroplex

The company announced plans to move into Dallas' Deep Ellum at 2707 Main Street just across from one of the neighborhood’s favorite meat-first joints, Pecan Lodge. It is slated to open its doors in May 2023, serving lunch, dinner, sit-down, and takeaway meals for the late-night crowd.

Are You Looking Forward To Trying Out "Slutty Vegan" When It Comes To Texas?

