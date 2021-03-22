Whether you partake of pizza monthly weekly, or daily; whether you prefer Pizza King, Bruno's, Pizza Hut, or like my family has become partial to lately, Rotolo's, this hack will forever change your life. I worked at a pizza joint my junior year of high school, I didn't know this was possible.

Get our free mobile app

So, you ordered an extra large pepperoni, sausage, and onion pizza, but even after all of your best efforts you fall short, again. There's always two or three slices left and you feel like a failure. But it doesn't end there, your entire family could be with you, it doesn't matter, somehow you always overestimate how much pizza you need. Which is fine, cause cold pizza makes the perfect breakfast. The problem comes in when you try to get it home.

"For those of you who don't know, every pizza box can do this."

So, yeah, they give you a to-go box, but it's always too big (wasteful) or too small (pizza cheese oozing out of the sides), until now. What if I told you that every single pizza you've ever ordered came with it's own shrinking box, a box that was only a few steps away from being perfect for your leftovers. Every. Single. Time.

1. Rip the top off

2. Take these (the sides) off.

3. Fold it over, tuck it in, and done.

4. Head explodes.

Watch the TikTok video up to to get the step-by-step guide of steps 1-3, oh and don't worry, the fourth step just happens automatically. And, hey, enjoy that perfectly packaged cold pizza for breakfast tomorrow.