It seems as if the more we protest police brutality and racial equality another incident occurs where a Black man is assaulted by a police officer and it’s caught on video.

TMZ is reporting that a police officer from Georgia has been fired from the force after he beat up a man who was a passenger in a ride share vehicle.

Roderick Walker, his cousin and a third individual were passengers when it was pulled over in Clayton County.

The ride share vehicle appeared to have a non-functioning tail light and when the officer asked for Walker’s identification he asked “Why are you asking for my ID? I‘m not driving at I haven’t done anything wrong.” which started the altercation.

The officer demanded Walker out of the car and the video shows him on the ground with both deputies on his back and at one time you could see the officer punching Walker in the face multiple times to where he drew blood.

As the woman was screaming to stop hitting him the officer claimed he was biting his hand and you can hear Walker screaming “I’m

gonna

die!” and “I can’t breathe.”

The Clayton County Police Department released a statement on the incident,

After being made aware of a video posted on social media involving a Deputy using physical force on a man, Sheriff Victor Hill ordered his entire Internal Affairs Unit to come in and begin an investigation that has been ongoing since 8pm. The Sheriff has ordered that the Deputy involved be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

You would think that after what happened to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and even Ahmaud Arbery that things would settle down and police would be more conscience on their interaction, but now it seems like things are getting worse.

So much for my trust issues with law enforcement.