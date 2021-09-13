Amazon Driver Sings a Scolding (Viral) Message into Doorbell Cam of Home With No House Numbers

@_jesshopehus/TikTok

An Amazon driver sang a scolding message into the doorbell cam of a house while delivering a package. She was trying to be nice, however, she was clearly not happy. The house didn't have house numbers, the owner had just moved in.

Hello Jennifer, I hope your Monday's going well. You have no markers on your house that says what number you are. And that is hard to find your house my dude. And it's unsafe honestly.- Amazon Driver

The Amazon driver scolded the owner of the house, in song.

What if you needed medical assistance the paramedics didn't know your town well? C'mon man. Have a great day.-Amazon Driver

MORE: Some of the Memes & Tweets That Have Made Us Laugh (and Maybe Think)

Filed Under: amazon, tiktok, viral videos
Categories: Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top