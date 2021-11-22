Get our free mobile app

It's a fact that Texas is a huge state and because of its size there are also a lot of things to see, visit and experience in The Lone Star State and even Texans should visit our awesome cities and attractions.

Oftentimes Texans don't even get to get out and experience everything there is to do in their wonderful state. Just driving from one place to another will sometimes take half the day. Say you're in Amarillo and you want to see the Gulf Coast from the shores of Galveston, you'll be behind the wheel for almost 10 hours. Now to get from Amarillo in the north to Brownsville in the south, that drive is over 11 hours, and then from East to West, from Longview to El Paso you'll be on I-20 and I-10 for over 11 hours!

With so much to do in the state, the half days' drive is well worth it. Along the way there's so much natural beauty to take in, historic locations to visit, activities to take part in and thrills to experience. From the Big Bend National Forest in the southwest to the Angelina National Forest in the east, from the Alamo in San Antonio to the historic Texas School Book Depository in Dallas, there is so much for Texans to do and to learn.

If you've got a couple of days, or more, of vacation built up it's time to hit the road to visit these Texas cities and experience at least one thing that makes them special in Texas.

Visit These 16 Texas Cities And Towns At Least Once As A Texan It's a fact that Texas is a huge state and because of its size, there are also a lot of things to see, visit and experience in The Lone Star State. Both Texas visitors and Texans alike should visit our awesome cities and attractions. By no means are these all the activities in these wonderful cities. They're just a few examples of things to do.

Texas Cities And Towns That Will Make That Young Teenager In You Laugh A Bit Yeah, we're tapping into our less mature side with this one and letting that inner teenage boy laugh a little more at these Texas town names that sound a little dirty or perverted.

These East Texas Children Simply Want The Gift Of A Loving Family These children are looking for that special family to welcome them into their lives and to make them a permanent part of their family through adoption.

Magnificent Lake Palestine Dream Home Has It's Own Helipad You will be spoiled from this property, especially after being treated to some beautiful sunrises from the shore of Lake Palestine.

Stunningly Gorgeous Longview Home Boasts 8,000 Sq. Ft. As a Texan (and non-Texans too) we've heard the phrase 'everything is bigger in Texas and that phrase fits this Longview home perfectly.