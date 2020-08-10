WalletHub Reports Texas Is 11th Worst State To Have A Baby In 2020

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Monday, August 10th, the personal-financial website, WalletHub released a report for 2020's Best & Worst States to Have a Baby.

When the decision for our family to have a baby it really came down to where our family was located and not so much in which state it was fiscally better for our family, but if you're looking for the best and worst states in the United States for making babies, here is what WalletHub found based on measures of cost and health care accessibility, as well as baby-friendliness and family-friendliness.

"Our data set ranges from hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita. Read on for our findings, expert insight from a panel of researchers and a full description of our methodology.", states Adam McCann, Financial Writer.

Texas is listed 11th from the bottom of the list of 50 states plus the District of Columbia. The report revealed that Massachusets is the best state and Alabama the worst state in which to have a baby during the year 2020.

Having a Baby in Texas (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

29 th – Hospital Cesarean-Delivery Charges

– Hospital Cesarean-Delivery Charges 28 th – Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges

– Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges 28 th – Avg. Annual Cost of Early Child Care

– Avg. Annual Cost of Early Child Care 17 th – Infant Mortality Rate

– Infant Mortality Rate 30 th – Rate of Low Birth-Weight

– Rate of Low Birth-Weight 31 st – Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita

– Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita 31 st – Pediatricians & Family Doctors per Capita

– Pediatricians & Family Doctors per Capita 31 st – Child-Care Centers per Capita

– Child-Care Centers per Capita 27 th – Parental-Leave Policy Score

– Parental-Leave Policy Score 25th – WalletHub “States with the Best Health Infrastructure for Coronavirus” Score

To read the entire report or read what experts suggest about making considerations when comparing states in which to have a child, click here.