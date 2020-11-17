Walmart Announces Free Thanksgiving for Everyone!

Scott Olson/Getty Images
Enter your number to get our free mobile app

There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the last 2 holidays in 2020.  With Thanksgiving just over a week away, a lot of folks are scrambling to change or cancel their annual family feast.  If you find yourself slimming down the big family meal into a regular-sized family meal - Walmart, rewards app iBotta, Campbell's, Butterball and Coca-Cola have got your back!

The exclusive partnership has announced a plan to get you a free Thanksgiving dinner!  According to CBS19, this promotional offer comes on the heels of iBotta’s 2020 Thanksgiving Survey.  The results showed a disturbing one-third of Americans will have a much smaller meal on Thanksgiving because of budgetary constraints.  In an effort to feed more than a million families who might be struggling to food on the table this year (let alone a turkey) the partnership is offering a full Thanksgiving meal!

I don't know about you, but 2020 has been a bit rough.  My family and I will absolutely take a little relief in the form of a free turkey dinner!  I signed up right before I wrote this article!

What does that meal consist of?  Here's the list:

  • Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup (10.5-ounce can)
  • 2-liter bottle of Coke
  • All varieties of Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cash back on all Butterball whole turkeys
  • McCormick turkey gravy seasoning packet (0.87-ounce package)
  • French’s crispy onions (2.8-ounce package)
  • Idahoan instant mashed potatoes (8-ounce package)
  • Great Value stuffing (6-ounce package)
  • Great Value cranberry sauce (14-ounce can)
  • Great Value frozen green beans (12-ounce bag)

Here's how it works:

  1. Download the iBotta app, and sign up.
  2. Link your iBotta account to your Walmart account
  3. Buy the pre-approved items
  4. Earn cashback for the entire purchase! ($20.27 value)

Happy (and free) Thanksgiving!

Filed Under: Butterball, Campbell's, coca-cola, eating, family, free, iBotta, thanksgiving, turkey dinner, walmart
Categories: East Texas News, Family
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top