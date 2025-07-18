(Kingsville, Texas) A newborn baby found in a Texas Walmart trash can unfortunately passed away, the father of the woman who gave birth has now been arrested and charged.

How the Tragedy Unfolded

According to KRIS 6 News, officers from the Kingsville Police Department were dispatched to the Walmart store on East General Cavazos Boulevard at around 10:22 p.m. after an employee reported finding the infant.

READ MORE: Texas Woman Files $11 Million Dollar Walmart Lawsuit

READ MORE: 5 Men Assault Suspected Pedophile at Texas H-E-B Store

Police Response and Arrest Details

As officers arrived on scene they found store employees doing everything possible to save the baby’s life. The little girl was rushed to Christus Spohn Hospital-Kleberg where doctors pronounced the infant dead.

Law enforcement began reviewing store cameras and identified a young woman entering the store and remaining in the bathroom for around 40 minutes before leaving the store. The infant was found approximately 30 minutes after that woman left the store.

A Kleberg County Sheriff’s deputy found the woman’s vehicle in the Walmart parking lot; she was identified as a 17-year-old and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment by ambulance.

The father of the teenager, 45-year-old Jerry Lee Martinez was arrested at the scene and charged with abandoning/endangering a child with criminal negligence.

Get our free mobile app

What Happens Next in This Case

The 17-year-old remains hospitalized and police plan to interview her after she is released.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any details you’re being asked to contact the Kingsville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division by calling 361-593-8849 or Kingsville Crime Stoppers at 361-592-INFO (4636) if you would like to remain anonymous.

8 Most Stolen Items from Walmart Stores Here is a look at 8 of the most stolen items from Walmart stores. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins