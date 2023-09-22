What All Texans Need to Know Now Amid Big Walmart Nationwide Recall

"Let them eat cake!" Unless it's this particular cake sold at Walmart's in Dallas, TX and around the country. Here's what you need to know about Wally World's nationwide recall.

It could potentially affect Texans with peanut allergies who purchased a mislabeled cake. An investigation into the issue revealed that this happened at the labeling & packaging stage of distribution.

According to the FDA, the recall was issued after “Marketside Chocolate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake” were mislabeled as “Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake. The mislabeling means the incorrect label doesn’t list peanuts as an ingredient and doesn’t declare a peanut allergen warning.

David’s Cookies is recalling 960 units of “Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake” lot # BS23212 that has been sold in Walmart retail stores across the country. This recall is due to that the 960 units of “Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake” ware mislabeled with a label as “Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake” a name that does not depict peanut as a key ingredient and does not declare the peanut allergen warning on the label. The product is in a 7-ounce, clear plastic package marked with lot # BS23212 on the top of the package.

To date there have been no reported illnesses or injuries due to the mislabeling but the FDA advises that if there "are any consumers with concerns about illness or injury associated with this product, please contact a physician immediately."

The FDA is advising consumers who have purchased this cake to return them to the location of purchase for a full refund. If you have questions you can call David’s Cookies at 800-500-2800.

