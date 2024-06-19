Many Texans have a love/hate relationship with Walmart. It's great as a one stop shop for just about anything; groceries, tools, toys, electronics, etc. But it's also a thorn in some folk's side because of the crowds, the multitude of items made in China and a lot of self checkouts. Personally, I'm a fan of Walmart and don't mind at all shopping there. Some Texans are either loving Walmart a little bit more or have gained a larger dislike for the retail giant, their new buggies.

Coming Soon to All Walmart Stores

Walmart is rolling out some new buggies to their stores. These shopping haulers are a little taller, 43.3 inches compared to old height of 39.75 inches, and come with a couple of new, and very convenient, features, a holder for a phone and cup holder that's able to hold anything from a Stanley tumbler to a juice box. Cool, I can't wait to try out these new buggies.

Some are not as happy, however. I stand at 6 feet 1 inch. My fiancé stands about 5 feet 9 inches. For either of us these new buggies will not be an issue at all for us. For those that were not blessed by the growth gods, these new apparatuses can be a bit of issue, especially if they have their child with them.

It is certainly a first world problem, for sure, but some a really not happy about the height of the new shopping buggies.

What do you call them?

This brings up another conversation, what do you call the shopping helpers? Cart? Buggy? Basket? I switch between cart and buggy. I have heard them referred to as a basket. To me, that sounds weird. Cart or buggy is more acceptable in my personal opinion.

Whatever you call them, what do you think of Walmart's new shopping carts? Let the first world problem arguing begin.

READ MORE: Sorry Class of 2014, Patrick Mahomes Isn't Returning to Texas

READ MORE: We Could See a Real In-N-Out Burger Versus Whataburger Fight in Tyler if Everything Works Out

Win $1, $5 or Even $20 Million With These Texas Lottery Scratch Offs (Accurate as of June 17, 2024) If you're looking for that instant million dollars to show up in your bank account, you need to play these Texas Lottery scratch offs. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery

Don't Name Your Kid These Unspellable and Unpronounceable Trendy Baby Names in Texas You can name your baby whatever you want. But please, do not name your kids these unspellable and unpronounceable names. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com