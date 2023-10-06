Is Walmart Planning to Do Away with Self-Checkout in Texas?

In New Mexico, three Walmart locations have done away with self-checkout. Is this the beginning of a new trend that we'll soon see here in Texas?

Many people around Longview and Tyler, Texas--and all over our area--have expressed their feelings about the ever more common self-checkout kiosks we've been seeing pop up at our stores around East Texas.

Some people seem okay with it, at least in some cases. However, others absolutely DESPISE it. Some dislike it because they feel they shouldn't have to work to check themselves out and bag their own stuff and then pay for the experience. Still, some people say they don't mind that part but are tired of what feels like less human interaction--not to mention less employment opportunities for East Texans.

However one feels about self-checkout, since Walmart has done away with it at 3 of their New Mexico stores, is this a reversal of the self-checkout trend or an anomaly?

According to KRQE News based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, two local Walmarts have already phased out self-checkout and another location is soon to follow. KRQE spoke with a Walmart spokesperson who said "When asked about the changes, a Walmart spokesperson told News 13 in a statement, 'We continually look at ways to provide our customers with the best shopping experience possible and that includes adjusting the checkout area in stores.'

I confess there are times when I've been grateful for self-checkout. When you go in just to get two or three items, it's nice to be able to get in and out rather than potentially be waiting in a line behind customers with full baskets.

I guess we'll see if this trend makes its way east to our neck of the woods in East Texas.

But what about you? Would you be happy to see self-checkout go away or has it become a convenience for you?

Send an email to tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com if you'd like to share your thoughts or personal experiences.

