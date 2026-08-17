(Beavercreek, Ohio) - You can't deny the millions of fans that Buc-ee's has. Me and my family are part of that fandom. Being a fan doesn't mean that we're in agreement with everything Buc-ee's does.

Case and point is the current situation happening in Beavercreek, Ohio. That small town has embraced the world's second-largest rodent at its high school and in their businesses. Buc-ee's apparently hasn't been very fond of that embrace since it opened a store in Huber Heights, Ohio with their most recent lawsuit.

Buc-ee's Lawsuit in Beavercreek, Ohio

Beavercreek, Ohio has a connection with the semi-aquatic rodent dating back a couple of centuries. Early settlers named Big Beaver Creek and Little Beaver Creek after the beaver population that calls that area home (mysanantonio.com). As time went on, the town embraced the beaver in most aspects of their town.

Their high school has Bucky the Beaver as its mascot. There is also Beaver's Mini Mart in town. Apparently, Buc-ee's isn't happy about their beaver logo and has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against the mom and pop store.

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Beavercreek, Ohio and Beaver's Mini Mart Aren't Backing Down

Beavercreek, Ohio City Council recently met and named the beaver the town mascot, in clear defiance of Buc-ee's lawsuit. Beaver's Mini Mart is also not going down without a fight against Buc-ee's.

As I mentioned above, me and my family are fans of Buc-ee's. We will continue to be fans of the Texas-sized pit stop. But this is a decision that we don't agree with. Let the mom and pops have their logo, they're not doing it to infringe upon you, Buc-ee's. I really wonder how much CEO Arch "Beaver" Aplin III even knows about these suits.

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Buc-ee's 3 Parking Lot Rules That Frustrate Fans and Travelers Alike Buc-ee's is beloved by thousands, possibly millions, of people. But, there are a three rules that both loyal fans and random travelers find very frustrating. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media