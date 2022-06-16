Wanted Man Arrested After “Wild Chase” From Athens, TX To Wilmer, TX

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office shared details about what they describe as a "wild chase" after officers spotted a wanted man and lead cops on a nearly 70 mile chase through many parts of East Texas ending just outside of Dallas.

The Drama Began In Athens

According to police, Henderson County Investigators Kenneth Slaton, Tell Walker, and Cynthia Clements were working a stolen vehicle report in the Athens hospital area. That's when they spotted 31 year old Esequiel Hernandez who just so happened to be spotted in the very stolen vehicle these officers were trying to locate with a faulty taillight.

Hernandez Fled The Scene At A High Rate Of Speed

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said that Hernandez evaded multiple law-enforcement agencies and spike strips during the long pursuit from the Athens Loop, up State Highway 31, into Corsicana and up to Wilmer, through a golf course, open pastures, and a neighborhood.

Hernandez Was Finally Stopped In A Subdivision in Wilmer.

“Our team does not quit" - Sheriff Botie Hillhouse

When stopped and taken into custody, it was learned that Hernandez was wanted for a Parole Violation. He had illegally removed his ankle monitor. Inside his vehicle, the narcotics investigators found a large quantity of methamphetamines in the driver’s seat. The suspect was taken to the Henderson County Jail and charged with evading arrest with a vehicle with a previous conviction, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, and a parole violation.

