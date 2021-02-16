Warming Stations Are Open Across East Texas

This unprecedented winter storm that has ravaged Texas is expected to continue this week and as we woke to temps in the single digits and below and thousands without electricity or heat, this is vital information that you need to share with folks who are suffering right now.

Our partners at KLTV and the City Of Tyler, have shared a list of locations across East Texas that are opening up as "warming centers" for families and those who need to get warm for a while the wait for electricity continues.

Some locations will be open for "shelter" purposes if you need to stay for more than a few hours and others will only allow you to stay for a few hours to let others come in and get warm and please remember to follow all COVID guidelines when you arrive. Also, bring food, snacks, face masks, clothes, blankets, medications, diapers, formula and other essential items with you.

For free transport to warming centers in TYLER only, contact NDMJ taxi company. Residents should call NDMJ first and see if they can be transported at (903) 592-3232

TYLER:

Salvation Army - 633 N. Broadway Ave, 75706

Red Springs Volunteer Fire Department - 16759 FM14, 75706

Dayspring United Methodist Church at 310 W. Cumberland Rd. This warming center will have room for up to 100 residents. Contact Pastor Rusty McKee to let him know you are coming: (832)-967-8988. Pets can come into the warming center if they are inside a portable kennel.

St. Louis Baptist Church at 4000 Frankston Highway, Contact Pastor Caraway (903) 561- 2167 No pets are allowed.

Grace Community Church - Old Jacksonville Campus, 3315 Old Jacksonville Highway. Contact Stephen Wickliffe at (903) 216-9651. No pets are allowed

Highway 80 Rescue Mission, 601 E. Valentine St., (903) 363-9265

Green Acres Baptist Church located at 1607 Troup Hwy. Open noon until 6 p.m.

Kingdom Church located at 1818 N. Confederate Ave. Open now and plan to remain open overnight and through tomorrow. Contact Darrius Harris at (903) 636-3275. Unable to accommodate pets.

Bethel Baptist Church, located at 504 W. 32nd St., will open today at 5 p.m. and will be open overnight. Contact: Ricky Garner at (903) 312-0734. Tyler Fire is providing 50 cots at this facility.

Shiloh Road Church of Christ, located at 1801 Shiloh Rd - in the Gym behind the main church - is open now and will be open overnight.

KILGORE:

First Baptist Church Of Kilgore - 501 E. North Street We do have a need for volunteers willing to transport people in need. If you have a capable vehicle and are willing to volunteer, please call our dispatch center at 903-983-1559 (press option 1) and they will ask for your name, telephone number, and type of vehicle. If we receive requests for rides to the shelter, we will begin calling the volunteers. Secondly, anyone wanting to donate or drop off any drinks, snacks, or food would be appreciated.

WHITEHOUSE:

Whitehouse First Assembly of God - 502 TX-110, 75791

LONGVIEW:

Longview Fire Station #1 - 200 S. Center St., 75601.

PALESTINE:

Hope Station - 919 South Magnolia Street, 75801

MARSHALL:

Marshall Fire Department - 601 S. Grove

LINDALE:

Lindale Fire Department - 208 Hubbard St

FLINT:

Flint Fire Department - 18823 Fm 2493

PARIS:

Lamar Church of Christ - 3535 Lamar Ave.

If you have information on any other warming stations or centers, please let us know and we will add them to this list or call 211 to find the nearest warming center near you. Please protect yourself and your family and do what you can to stay warm.