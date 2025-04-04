Texas Anglers, The Texas Department of State Health Services has issued fish consumption advisories for several lakes across the Lone Star State, including a few in the Dallas, TX area.

Click here to see the complete list of Texas lake consumption advisories.

Lakes in the Lone Star State are home to a wide variety of fish species, including bass, crappie, catfish, and sunfish. That is why some of the best fishing in the U.S. is done here, there's always something different to catch. But not all fish in our lakes are healthy to consume.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS) monitors fish in the state for the presence of environmental contaminants and alerts the public through bans and advisories when a threat to human health may occur from the consumption of contaminated fish.

Here are the lakes currently on their list:

For a listing of all consumption bans and advisories, and a listing of areas tested where no bans or advisories were issued, visit the TDSHS Seafood and Aquatic Life group, call (800) 685-0361 (shellfish) or (512) 834-6757 (fish), or email seafood.regulatory@dshs.texas.gov

