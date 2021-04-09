Was a Texas Killer The Real Jack The Ripper?

Get our free mobile app

Have you ever heard of "The Servant Girl Annihilator"? That's a pretty intense moniker. And some folks believe this Texas serial killer went on to become Jack the Ripper. This "Annihilator" was also dubbed the Austin Axe Murderer, which is a little more catchy but not quite as shocking. Some folks believe this uncaught killer was a man named Nathan Elgin, while other folks think the unknown killer sailed overseas to become Jack the Ripper.

The Annihilator had a very clear pattern of murdering women. Each of the eight women he murdered suffered axe wounds to the head while they slept and then were moved from their beds into their yards and sexually assaulted. This spree of murders all happened in 1885. He left bare footprints behind at the crime scene. This would prove to be an important clue during an era of criminal investigation that lacked many of the forensic methods we take for granted today. Fingerprinting would not be invented for another seven years.

The city of Austin was thrown into panic and many of the seedier elements of the capitol were weeded out with near authoritarian force:

In the month since the last murders in December 1885, the city’s police force had been tripled in size. A curfew had been enacted and private citizens had organized into patrols to guard the neighborhoods after dark. Strangers were forced to identify themselves or be evicted from the city. Saloons and other raucous downtown establishments, usually open twenty-four hours a day, were forced to close at midnight. A new era of law and order had begun.

While we will never know for sure that Nathan Elgin was the killer, we do know that he was shot and killed by police in 1886 following an incident in which he grabbed a woman from a saloon in a fit of rage, beating her while she screamed. Her screams brought on the attention of folks nearby, including the police, who attempted to handcuff Elgin but were forced to shoot him when he could not be subdued. In death, police discovered Elgin was missing a toe from his right foot, which matched the bare bloody footprints left behind by the Annihilator. Additionally, no more Servant Girl murders were committed after 1885.

This seems rather open and shut, doesn't it? However, folks at the time speculated that the Annihilator might have been another man, a cook named Maurice who left Austin in January 1886, which would have also halted the murders. Maurice was suspected because he worked near where all the murders were committed. Did this Maurice, spend the next three years honing his "craft" to become the Ripper in 1888?

In November 1888, according to the Atchison Daily Globe, the Austin American-Statesman reported on a possible American connection to the Ripper: a Malay cook on an ocean vessel was suspected in the White Chapel killings. The article went on to report that a Malay cook had been working at a small Austin hotel called the Pearl House “near the foot of Congress Avenue.” The Austin reporter learned a Malay cook named Maurice had worked there in 1885 before departing in January 1886. The last killings occurred just before Maurice left Austin. “A strong presumption that the Malay was the murderer of the Austin women was created by the fact that all of them except two or three resided in the immediate neighborhood of the Pearl House.”

Unfortunately, it is unlikely we will ever know for sure who Jack the Ripper was. The Annihilator was brutal, and "overkilled" his victims- the work of a very unhinged man. Jack the Ripper also brutilized his victims, who were prostitutes, not servants, but still near in "class" to one another. I think "Maurice" is an outlier guess for the identity of Jack the Ripper, but it is interesting to think the world's most legendary killer could have come from Texas.