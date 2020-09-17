WATCH: Anti-Maskers Storm Target Store Demanding Shoppers Remove Their Masks

First things first - feel however you want about the mask debate. For me, it's no debate. Wearing a mask protects others around you during this pandemic world we've been experiencing for months.

If you're against wearing a mask, I don't hate you. It's hard to make the argument though when you're on private property that requires masks, like in the case of the people in the video we're going to talk about.

The video is making the rounds on social media and has now gone viral with over 34 million views.

It all went down in a Florida Target store. A small group of people were caught on video shouting through the store and telling other shoppers to take off their masks.

"Take off your masks, we're not going to take it anymore," one man can be heard shouting.

The group was also singing “We’re Not Gonna Take It” by the rock group Twisted Sister.

Another protester refers to kids that are with the group asking people to "be the example".

Although Florida is not under a mandatory mask mandate, Target has required masks in its retail stores since July and provides them to customers for free.

The Florida Health Department recently reported 668,846 coronavirus cases and 12,787 deaths since the pandemic started.

One user on Twitter contacted Target saying that she heard the store doesn't require masks anymore, and that she will no longer shop there because of it. Target responded saying, "Our mask policy hasn’t changed. We require guests to wear masks or face coverings in all of our stores, except for those with underlying medical conditions and young children.".

Target has not released a statement about the incident.