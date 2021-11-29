We all know that it's not necessarily easy being a Cowboys fan. The last year our Cowboys won a Super Bowl title Bill Clinton was president. Will Smith had just become a bona fide box office star thanks to the success of "Independence Day," and George Clooney was still Dr. Ross on "ER."

It was 1996. That was the last year that Dallas hoisted The Lombardi Trophy.

While in 2021 it has been much easier to root for them, the past few weeks with injuries and COVID protocols, we have unfortunately seen the Boys slide a bit. But, if you gotta stumble, right now is a good time to do it, means they'll be solid come playoff time.

Now I can't say for sure if the team's current slide contributed to the tension, or if it was a nacho cheese dispute, that lead up to this concession stand brawl.

During Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium, while Dak and the boys were throwing it down on the field there was a massive altercation off the field... at a concession stand.

Did you guys see this wild video yet? It began getting shared online after the game. It shows one concession worker jumping over the counter to confront a (unruly?) Cowboys fan, which was rad. But her rad level dropped one hundred when she almost immediately slipped and fell on her face.

Then she got fifty more points deducted when she hopped up quickly, only to get a haymaker to the face. She clearly didn't think this one all the way through.

At one point one of her fellow workers hops over the counter to help, but was quickly dispatched by a lady bowing up to him.

Don't worry, we've got multiple angles. Be sure to take them all in.

Video 1:

Go Cowboys!

