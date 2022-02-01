The definition of "forgive" is to stop feeling anger toward (someone who has done something wrong) or to stop blaming (someone). We all talk about forgiveness but its really a very hard thing to actually live by as humans because we're emotional creatures. When something or anything goes wrong, we usually point fingers at the person that caused it but an interview from Killeen, TX is making the rounds as neighbors showcase the power of forgiveness....in a rather funny way to be honest.

An Apartment Fire Was Caused By Human Error

According to KWKT, At least two people are displaced, and there are no injuries after a Killeen apartment caught fire around 11:50 a.m. on Harris Avenue, according to the Killeen Fire Department. Officials say when crews arrived on scene they found the first floor center unit fully engulfed, and the fire was traveling up to the second floor unit. The fire marshal’s office has determined the cause of the fire to be accidental caused by human error.

Meet One Of The Residents Brendon

Brendon Virnala was the tenant on the second floor and says that he was sleeping when he came outside to see what was going on. He says police were telling him to get out of his apartment which he did. In an interview Brendon delivered what may be one of the best lines of the year:

“Thank God I’m OK, thank God everyone else is OK, and no one else got hurt, And thank God my drip is OK.”

The Human Error That Caused It? Drug Usage

Officials say that the fire was caused by someone "smoking" in their apartment but multiple residents came forth and said a gentleman named "Hitler" (seriously, that's what they call him, he's in the photo above on the right) was doing drugs in his apartment and caused the fire.

An Astonishing Act Of Forgiveness.

Just when you think this is another standard news report about something unfortunate, the interview turns into something that at least made me smile. In the interview, Brendon and a neighbor pulls "Hitler" on camera and point him out as the "cause" of the fire but Brendon isn't ugly about it, in fact, he's forgiving

“We’re here with the guy who actually caused this mess right here, He was smoking crack or something downstairs, I don’t know what it was. But it’s alright, you gotta forgive people.”

"You gotta forgive people". Even in the face of losing nearly everything, this young man is still showing gratitude and grace to his neighbor. Sure, this is a HILARIOUS interview, but I have to give props to the young man for his perspective.

