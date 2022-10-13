[WATCH]: Kind Texas Woman Attempts Rescue of Kitten in Danger
We're so grateful for caring people like Nicole Toney who recently put herself in danger to save the life of a precious little creature who was truly in dire straits.
The cat who Nicole and her family have affectionately nicknamed #bridgekitty was found in Bridge City, Texas on the Veterans' Memorial Bridge. As you'll see in the video below, the sweet kitty was precariously perched on the bridge. Traffic zooming by on the left and the looming dropoff to the right.
Hundreds of cars drove by, and many probably didn't even notice. Thankfully, Nicole Toney did. And she stopped, at risk to herself, to try and rescue the kitten. Take a look:
@nicoletoneyWhen I say I was so scared I almost puked….♬ original sound - Nicole Toney
Here's her initial follow-up video on how #bridgekitty is doing:
@nicoletoney Update on #bridgekitty♬ original sound - Nicole Toney
Let's look at the second one where she talks about the kitty got there in the first place:
@nicoletoney Part 2 #bridgekitty♬ original sound - Nicole Toney
