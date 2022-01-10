WATCH: Police Officers Rescue Pilot Right Before Train Plows Through his Plane

I know we've got some great police officers across East Texas, and it's instances just like this that separates the great police officers from the rest of us. They are the ones who stand up and say "me!" when someone needs help. What an amazing video. Each of these officers put their lives on the line.

This man is lucky to be alive and you know he's thankful for his rescuers in blue. It was literally two seconds after they pulled him, stunned and bloodied, from his airplane that a train barreled through it.

TMZ is reporting that according to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane went down around 2:10 PM just moments after it took off from Whiteman Airport. How fast did this entire scene transpire?

Well, the train crashed into the plane around 2:15 PM, according to body cam footage from police -- that's a mere five minutes after take-off. And the officers had to get to him and pull him out inside that window too. WOW.

According to reports the pilot made an emergency landing right after take off Sunday afternoon, unfortunately for him his plane came to a stop on some train tracks. But fortunately the emergency landing wasn't far from a police station, and there were a few heroes working that day.

The four officers who saved the pilot’s life, Damien Castro, Christopher Aboyte, Robert Sherock, and Sgt. Joseph Cavestany, are being hailed as heroes, and rightfully so. The LAPD sent out a tweet saying:

“Foothill Division Officers displayed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks at San Fernando Rd. and Osborne St., just before an oncoming train collided with the aircraft.”

