Its usually recommended by law enforcement that civilians shouldn't involve themselves in chase situations because it could get dangerous and you never know what desperate people on the run are capable of. But from time to time, a citizen does step up to help cops and while it maybe a practice that's frowned upon, we're sure the cops are appreciative of the help nonetheless.

The Chase Began On Houston's Beltway 8



According to Houston's ABC13, on Tuesday a toll road unit spotted a stolen truck on Beltway 8 and tried to pull him over. They said the driver refused to stop and the pursuit began as the suspect drove up and down the Beltway and in and out of neighborhoods before finally stopping behind an industrial complex.

That's When We Meet Our Hero Named "Devin"

Devin says he was driving home from work when he spotted the end of the chase and watched as the suspect hopped over a security fence and started running down the street. Devin used his car to try to block the suspect, then got out and began sprinting after him, losing both of his shoes in the process as he went after the suspect, who was also barefoot.

Devin Says His Instincts Just Kicked In

What the unnamed suspect didn't know was Devin was a former track athlete from Houston's Westfield High School and he told reporters that he also worked as a trained security guard for two years.

The Chase Ends With Devin Giving Him A Big Bear Hug

Luckily for the suspect, Devin was super cool about the whole ordeal. As the runaway suspect begins to lose steam, Devin is able to catch up with him and gives him a big "bear hug" and holds him until cops could arrive.

Even After All This, Devin Said He Would Do It Again



While this could have turned out differently, we're glad everyone is safe and okay. Devin even offered up words of encouragement to the man he helped put behind bars wishing him the best and hopes that the suspect learned from his mistakes. But I need yall in Harris County to look out for Devin and show him some love for his bravery.

