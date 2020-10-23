WATCH: Woman Nearly Escapes Death After Jeep Flips Off Mountainside

What began as a scenic ride in Telluride, Colorado quickly turned into a woman's fight for survival, an incredible video, and a story that is sure to be told for generations to come.

The incident happened October 10. Officials with the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a Jeep that rolled off and down several switchbacks from Black Bear Pass onto Bridal Veil Road in Telluride.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to a officials, the 22-year-old, who was the driver of the Jeep Wrangler Sport, told deputies he had shut off the engine, applied the emergency brake, and stepped out of the vehicle to help direct a driver behind him around a tight turn.

What happened next is something straight out of a Michael Bay movie.

The Jeep began to tilt off the side of the steep mountainside and started to roll with his 23-year-old friend in the passenger seat. He tried to jump back into the vehicle to try and steer it, but he was thrown into rocks when it left the road. Watch the video below:

The woman was ejected from the Jeep, along with the pair's black Labrador puppy, Decker.

Both the man and woman were taken from the scene via EMS, but because the woman's injuries were much more severe, she was flown via CareFlight St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction.

Deputies say that Decker was not able to be found, and was presumed to have been killed in the accident.

According to local media reports, a couple on the same trail heard howling and barking and were able to rescue the pup, who miraculously survived, off a steep terrain.

The woman's family has created a GoFundMe page to help offset the cost of her injuries. According to the page, doctors have estimated she will face at least 2 years of extensive rehabilitation.

As of this writing, the page has raised over $35,000.