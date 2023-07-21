With the heat we have experienced this summer it makes everyone want to cool off. But how nice would it be if you had not only your own pool but your own swim up bar in your backyard. It’s an amenity that not many people get to enjoy but if that’s something that you want you need to look at photos of this house for sale in Heath, Texas.

Having the swim up bar makes this piece of real estate stand out, but there is so much to enjoy about this beautiful property. Beyond having the pool, swim up bar, and gourmet outdoor kitchen this place is located on Lake Ray Hubbard. And to make this place even better there is no HOA to deal with.

Tell Me More About This Property in Heath

The luxurious lakefront home was custom build by Rick Shipley and offers lake views from just about every room in the house. The address for this stunning property is 303 Drew Ln, Heath, TX 75032. The house is large with five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The home is a total of 5,873 square feet on 1.056 acres of land.

This is a Dream Home

This property has so much to offer including a new covered boat dock with a boat lift and two jet ski lifts. The outdoor area is perfect for hosting friends and family, especially in the summertime as there is a pool and it’s on the lake. The list price is currently $2,350,000 and you need to see pictures of this incredible property for sale.

