What if I told you that there is a beautiful waterpark located almost exactly between Tyler, TX, and Longview, where a family of four can play all day long this summer for under $80?

You'd probably say that I am crazy, but I'm not. Stillwater RV Resort & Waterpark is home to the largest lazy river in East Texas, a swim-up bar, a massive WIBIT Obstacle Course for the kids (and crazy adults), 5-star resort amenities, the cleanest bathrooms west of Buc-ee's, and a full-service restaurant and bar.

Family-Friendly Stillwater RV & Waterpark Between Tyler & Longview

And the best part is it's about twenty minutes from Tyler or Longview. Or maybe the fact that it's immaculate is the best part for you. Wait, the best part is that your whole family can play all day for less than it costs to feed them a fast food chicken dinner these days.

Leave the screens at home and bring the kids to Stillwater RV Resort & Waterpark, the possibilities are endless. This place is owned by East Texans and built for East Texans. They want East Texas families to have an affordable and safe place to go this summer.

There will also be daily family activities including pickleball, duck races, DIY activities, a bounce house, sack races, an arcade, and more.

Stillwater RV Resort & Waterpark DAY PASS RATES:

Monday - Wednesday:

$20 - includes access to both pools and the lazy river

$30 - Includes access to both pools, lazy river, WIBIY Obstacle Course

Thursday - Sunday:

$25 - includes access to both pools and the lazy river

$35 - includes access to both pools, lazy river, WIBIY Obstacle Course

And if you'd like to bring your RV out, every one of their sites is concrete and they've got full hookups. No RV? No problem. They've got RVs that you can rent onsite.

Whether you come for the day or an entire month, Stillwater RV Resort & Waterpark has got something for everyone this summer.