No harm no foul?

Ok, so the video a the bottom of this article has no context, as is the case with a lot of these videos that go viral, so we don't know anything about why this is happening, but who cares, right? It's still fun to watch and speculate!

So the video opens right smack dab in the middle of the action. A silver Hyundai is driving slowly down a Dallas street lined with people as a man is throwing haymakers at the passenger side windows.

How many licks does it take?

via GIPHY

The guy just walks alongside the car throwing punch after punch to this window. And he's a big fella. Kudos to whoever makes the glass that goes into Hyundai windows, it seems pretty sturdy.

Maybe it's the technique

via GIPHY

He's using the meaty, underside of his hand to hit the window, so maybe that's the problem. Square up and put your weight behind it next time, sir.

Move along, nothing to see here

via GIPHY

After multiple strikes, the car escapes, and two police officers step in and shoo the assailant away. That's it, no arrest for attempted assault and battery. But who knows, maybe that car had attempted to hit someone right before the video started rolling. We don't know. Check out the video below for yourself and keep scrolling for the best comments form Twitter.

