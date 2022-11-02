East Texas Football Games Move to Thursday Because of Storm Threat Friday

We're getting down to the nitty gritty of the high school football season. District championships are on the line. Playoff positioning is on the line. Its an important time of the season. That means that if inclement weather could affect the outcome of a game, there is the possibility it could be moved. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to move in Friday across East Texas that could disturb the games Friday night. For that reason, several games have been moved to tomorrow night.

Weather Moving into East Texas

A storm system is expected to move through Friday that will bring some showers and thunderstorms to East Texas. Some areas in East Texas could get up to two inches of rain, others could receive less. Thunderstorms are also expected to be a part of this weather system. That means the possibility of lightning. If lightning is seen during a game, that game would have to be delayed.

Games Have Been Moved

A combination of the threat for heavy rain and the possibility of thunderstorms has caused several Friday night East Texas football games to be moved to tomorrow night, Thursday, November 3.

West Mesquite Wranglers at Longview Lobos - 7 p.m.

Tyler High Lions at Forney Jackrabbits - 7 p.m.

Chapel Hill Bulldogs at Kilgore bulldogs - 7:30 p.m.

Carlisle Indians at Alto Yellowjackets - 7 p.m.

Rockwall Yellowjackets at Tyler Legacy Red Raiders - 7 p.m.

Daingerfield Tigers at Harmony Eagles - 7 p.m.

Gladewater Bears at White Oak Roughnecks - 7 p.m.

Center Roughriders at Brownsboro Bears - 7:30 p.m.

San Augustine Wolves at Grapeland Sandies - 7 p.m.

Lancaster Tigers at Lufkin Panthers - 7:30 p.m.

Shepherd Pirates at Huntington Red Devils - 7 p.m.

Rusk Eagles at Canton Eagles - 7:30 p.m.

Edgewood Bulldogs at West Rusk Raiders - 7:30 p.m.

Troup Tigers at Grand Saline Indians - 7 p.m.

Hawkins Hawks at Big Sandy Wildcats - 7:30 p.m.

Como-Pickton Eagles at Honey Grove Warriors - 7 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Tigers at Hallsville Bobcats - 7:30 p.m.

Marshall Mavericks at Whitehouse Wildcats - 7:30 p.m.

Gilmer Buckeyes at Pittsburg Pirates - 7:30 p.m.

Caddo Mills Foxes at Wills Point Tigers - 7 p.m.

Van Vandals at Bullard Panthers - 7:30 p.m.

Diboll Lumberjacks at Crockett Bulldogs - 7 p.m.

New Waverly Bulldogs at Newton Eagles - 7 p.m.

Palestine Westwood Panthers at Woodville Eagles - 7 p.m.

Quitman Bulldogs at Winona Wildcats - 7:30 p.m.

Bonham Warriors at Rains Wildcats - 7:30 p.m.

West Sabine Tigers at Shelbyville Dragons - 7 p.m.

Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs at Centerville Tigers - 7 p.m.

Pottsboro Cardinals at Mount Vernon Tigers - 7:30 p.m.

Beckville Bearcats at Union Grove Lions - 7:30 p.m.

Palestine Wildcats at Athens Hornets - 7:30 p.m.

Tatum Eagles at Atlanta Rabbits - 7:30 p.m.

Timpson Bears at Garrison Bulldogs - 7 p.m.

Hughes Springs Mustangs at Waskom Wildcats - 7 p.m.

New Diana Eagles at Queen City Bulldogs - 7 p.m.

We'll keep an eye on this list as best as possible as other games could be added to this list or possibly moved to Saturday. You can also email a schedule change to me at michael.gibson@townsquaremedia.com. Good luck to your hometown team this weekend.

