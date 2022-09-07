Many in East Texas are excited for the season 5 premiere of Yellowstone on Paramount Network on Sunday, November 13. While we wait for arguably the best show on television, let's take a moment and dream of owning a ranch that could give us that Yellowstone vibe every day. While this ranch in Athens isn't surrounded by mountainous peaks, it does offer A LOT of land with an arena you could host your own professional rodeo in.

Rising S Ranch in Athens

Let's take a quick moment to look at the details of Rising S Ranch in Athens:

494 acres

20 acre lake

3 wells

Main home is 5 bedrooms with elevator, wrap around porch on upper and lower level

Log cabin home is 4 bedrooms

Barn with 28 stalls

Show arena

Hay barn

To be honest, I'd be listing amenities for eight pages if I kept going. If you are a lover of horses, this would be the place for you. I would assume, too, that you could bring some cattle onto this property as well.

Where is this ranch located in Athens?

For those of you who live or work in Athens, you probably drive by the Rising S Ranch every day. Its located off of Highway 175 between Farm to Market Road 2495 and East Corsicana Street. So its not secluded but does offer easy access to the major highways.

What is this property going for?

Right now, this property is going for $12,499,000. You know, that stash of cash we keep underneath our mattress. While this is out of the price range of 99 percent of us, its still fun to dream about having our own mini Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. This could certainly fit that bill.

If You Love Horses, the Rising S Ranch in Athens Could be for You This is the most expensive property in all of Athens with a beauty to match the price.

