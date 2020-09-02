Website Allows You To Look Through Windows All Over the World

Since we can't go anywhere right now, this is the next best thing.

How does a quick trip to Moscow sound? England? Alaska??

These are all places you can "go" on the Window Swap website, and it's totally free of charge and a safe way to "travel" during the pandemic

Sonali Ranjit and Vaishnav Balasubramaniam are a husband-and-wife team of content creators who live in Singapore and decided to make this website their quarantine project.

There are no fees or app downloads or subscriptions necessary; it's very reminiscent of Chat Roulette. You literally scroll through, at your leisure, views from windows submitted from users around the world. It works on laptops, phones, iPads, and almost any other device; the only caveat is that you must turn your device horizontal to view the windows.

If you want to submit a video out of your own window, it has to be 10 minutes of stationary, uninterrupted video. So, if you have a cat, this could prove to be difficult.

I spent a good part of yesterday, scrolling through windows. I "traveled" everywhere from Cairo to the Netherlands to Argentina and, believe it or not, Flint was one of the windows that I clicked on. It delightfully featured the user's cat.

I can't recommend this website enough. It's very calming. One of the most interesting parts about it for me was the sound aspect - in Cairo, all you could hear was air conditioners running.

Here are a few of the places that I "traveled" to: