Website Lets You Mix Your Favorite Songs From the 2000s

I don't know about you, but I LOVE music from the 2000s. It's like my favorite era of music. From Nelly and Little Jon to Modest Mouse and Blink 182, I love it all. To me, its one of the best runs in music's history.

Well, today, while I was goofing around on the internet I discovered the GREATEST website of all time - magicipod.com. The website lets you take some of the biggest rap songs of that era and mix it with some of the biggest rock songs of the era...and the results are magically amazing.

I didn't know that I need to hear DMX's 'X Gon' Give It To Ya' mixed with Weezer's 'Island in the Sun'. Or Nelly's 'Country Grammar' mixed with Fall Out Boy's 'Sugar We're Going Down Swinging'. It's amazing!

And there's dozens of combinations you can put together...and everyone I have tried out is pretty incredible. Click the button below and create your own magical mixes. Go back to the good ol' days pre-COVID and pre-responsibilities...when the world was a simple place. 2020, quite honestly, has sucked. Terribly. But, the Magic iPod, is amazing and may be just the lift we all needed.