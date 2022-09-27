Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame Museum Coming to Rose City Music Festival in Tyler, TX
Next Saturday (Oct. 8th), our inaugural Rose City Music Festival, presented by Peter's Autosports, is taking over downtown Tyler, TX. And Dallas Cowboys fans, we've got something extra special for you.
The Dallas Cowboys On Tour Hall of Fame is coming to the brick streets.
If you haven't heard of this before, it's a "mobile program dedicated to bringing the Cowboys experience to the fans. This one of a kind attraction provides an interactive opportunity for all fans to enjoy."
So, between enjoying food from over fifteen of the best restaurants in Tyler, and on top of the amazing live performances, be sure to check out the traveling Hall of Fame Museum. It's filled with exhibits depicting the history of the Dallas Cowboys including:
- Super Bowl Trophies and Rings
- Super Bowl MVP Lockers
- Historic Uniforms
- Tom Landry Display
- 7 Flat Screen Monitors
- Jumbo Screen
- Life size statues of Bob Lilly and Emmitt Smith
- And Much More!
Oh, and if you didn't hear yet, every Rose City Music Festival ticket level comes with food. Whether you bought your ticket the day they went on sale or you buy yours right now, they all include sampling from 15+ great Tyler restaurants.
And our lineup is massive. We're excited to welcome East Texas native and Platinum selling country-rocker, Koe Wetzel, and Multi-Platinum selling, Grammy award winning rapper, Nelly. Plus '22 American Idol Top-5 finisher -- Tyler native Fritz Hager III -- and local alternative and classic rock cover band Untold Story.
Secure your tickets now before they're gone.
Thanks to our sponsors including Peters Autosports in Tyler, Altra Federal Credit Union, Optimum, and more.