The people we have in Austin, Texas are tasked with passing laws that keep us safe or keep us compliant with certain regulations. Sometimes these laws end up either forgotten about or fall victim to time itself. The thing about these odd or outdated laws is that they are still enforceable in East Texas, or anywhere in Texas, if officials deem it necessary. So yeah, you're going to go through these laws still on the books in Texas and raise an eyebrow. Some of these laws may still make a little bit of sense, too.

Weird Texas Laws

Below you can look at our list of 27 of the Weirdest Laws Still on the Books in Texas. Some of these laws are outdated. A couple of these laws make no sense whatsoever. A few of these laws are just downright weird.

I will say that it being illegal to sell your eyes makes sense. There's big money in black market organs which is why we don't need any of it legal. Illegal to milk someone else's cow makes sense because, well, that's basically stealing from your neighbor. Having a law against eating your neighbor's garbage makes sense, but is also weird, because, well, it's weird to do it, it's gross to do it and is just unneighborly.

Weird Laws That Make No Sense

So in Texas, you can't have an encyclopedia or a full set of encyclopedias. I wonder how our school got away with that because I remember using those for research. The main reason is that they have a recipe for making homemade beer. Texas doesn't want an 11 year old opening their own still. Another weird law is if you want to commit a crime against someone, you have to give them a 24 hour notice and tell them what crime you are going to commit. Weird but also helpful so you can defend yourself accordingly.

They Can Be Enforced

Keep in mind that while these laws are strange, and some are just outdated, if officials deem it necessary, they could still be enforced. Might I suggest that if you have a serious problem with these laws still on the books, write your congressman and have them go through the process of getting that law removed.

Check Out These 27 Weird Laws Still on the Books in the State of Texas If you go through any state's law book, you're going to find some very strange laws that are just plain weird but still enforceable no matter how ridiculous. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com, YouTube, Getty Images, John Roman

